Koe Wetzel Heads to the Studio + Announces Massive 32-Date North American Tour

If you missed the news, Koe Wetzel is currently in El Paso working on his next album. And, guys, I've got a good source telling me that it's going to be a quick turn-around. Yes, that means new Koe music very soon.

On top of that, today Koe Wetzel announced a massive 32-date North American headlining tour that kicks off this March and runs through July slated

Koe and the boys will make stops across Texas plus New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and more. The Texas-born country rocker sold over over 120k tickets last year, following a slew of sold-out dates in support of his latest album, 2020's Sellout.

Presale tickets will be available beginning on Thursday, January 13th at 10am local

time. General on sale begins Friday, January 14 at 10am local time. For tickets and more information click here.

KOE WETZEL ON TOUR:

3/03/2022 INDEPENDENCE, MO CABLE DAHMER ARENA

3/04/2022 ST. LOUIS, MO CHAIFETZ ARENA

3/05/2022 NEWPORT, KY PROMOWEST PAVILION AT OVATION

3/17/2022 NEW YORK, NY TERMINAL 5 *

3/18/2022 PITTSBURGH, PA STAGE AE

3/19/2022 PHILADELPHIA, PA FRANKLIN MUSIC HALL *

3/24/2022 COLUMBIA, SC THE TOWNSHIP AUDITORIUM

3/25/2022 SILVER SPRING, MD THE FILMORE SILVER SPRING *

3/26/2022 COLUMBUS, OH KEMBA LIVE!

3/31/2022 CEDAR PARK, TX HEB CENTER *

4/08/2022 PARK CITY, KS HARTMAN ARENA *

4/09/2022 TULSA, OK BOK CENTER *

4/15/2022 EVANSVILLE, IL FORD CENTER *

4/16/2022 KNOXVILLE, TN KNOXVILLE CIVIC AUDITORIUM

4/21/2022 FRANKLIN, TN FIRSTBANK AMPHITHEATER

4/22/2022 BRANDON, MS BRANDON AMPHITHEATER

4/23/2022 OPELIKA, AL AUBURN RODEO *

4/24/2022 BILOXI, MS BILOXI CRAWFISH MUSIC FESTIVAL *

5/04/2022 ORLANDO, FL HARD ROCK LIVE ORLANDO

5/05/2022 ST. PETERSBURG, FL JANNUS LIVE

5/06/2022 ST. AUGUSTINE, FL ST. AUGUSTINE AMPHITHEATER

5/07/2022 POMPANO BEACH, FL POMPANO BEACH AMPHITHEATER

5/11/2022 SAYREVILLE, NJ STARLAND BALLROOM

5/12/2022 BOSTON, MA ROADRUNNER *

5/13/2022 WALLINGFORD, CT THE DOME AT TOYOTA OAKDALE THEATRE *

5/14/2022 RICHMOND, VA VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!

6/02/2022 TUPELO, MS BANCORPSOUTH ARENA

6/03/2022 ATLANTA, GA COCA-COLA ROXY

6/04/2022 ORANGE BEACH, AL THE WHARF AMPHITHEATER

6/10/2022 FORT WORTH, TX DICKIES ARENA

6/11/2022 THE WOODLANDS, TX THE CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION

6/17/2022 AMARILLO, TX STARLIGHT RANCH *

6/24/2022 FILER, ID GORDY’S HWY 30 MUSIC FEST *

7/22/2022 NEW BRAUNFELS, TX WHITEWATER AMPHITHEATER *

7/23/2022 CORPUS CHRISTI, TX CONCRETE STREET *

