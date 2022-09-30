Parker McCollum Tweets About New Album in ’23, Includes Partial Track Listing

Who's riding higher than The Limestone Kid? Well, right now, nooooooobody. This week the Conroe, TX native revealed BIG Rodeo Houston news and managed to work in a new music teasing Tweet.

It's one of the most coveted gigs, kicking off RODEOHOUSTON, and this week we learned that McCollum got that call for '23. The reigning ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year will serve as the fire starter for the 91st annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

And on Wednesday (September 28) he tweeted the track listing for his next album, with right about 90% of it redacted. The project, that is currently untitled, does confirm for fans that his current radio hit "Handle On You" and a new favorite "Stone" will be on it.

