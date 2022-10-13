Zach Bryan is on Fire, Lands First Platinum Single & First Gold Record

En fuego! I hope Zach Bryan learned the stop, drop, and roll technique in grade school cause he is on fire. A year ago he was still a sailor in the U.S. Navy, today he has a Platinum single and a Gold album. His trajectory has been unbelievable.

Back in May he surged to new heights when his debut project American Heartbreak surpassed the record for the most single day steams on a country album in 2022. And it hasn't slowed down for Zach one bit.

Yesterday he took to Twitter to thank fans for his massive success: "thank you all from the bottom of my heart for making American Heartbreak gold and Something in the Orange platinum. Up to this point it’s my actual life’s work and to be in this life with all of you at the same time has been one of the most rewarding things a man could ever do."

This summer Bryan basically took over every streaming platform when he released his debut studio album, the 34-track American Heartbreak, and then when his Summertime Blues EP dropped the internet flatlined due to overexertion.

"Something in the Orange" really spurred the charge for his latest success, it cracked the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and stayed around No. 6 or No. 7 for weeks on the Hot Country Songs chart. But to only credit that single would be a disservice to what he's accomplished. His latest single "Burn, Burn, Burn," has quite literally set the internet ablaze.

