$1 Trillion Economic COVID-19 Relief Package On the Way

Top congressional leaders have finally agreed on a huge stimulus package that should be coming down the pipeline soon.

With families and businesses struggling left and right I honestly feel like this money can't come fast enough.

Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, The agreement, announced by Senate leaders, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, Source:NBC25.com

If the Senate wasn't filled with a bunch of children we could've seen this bill sooner. While our senate leaders argue about where money should go, families are struggling to makes ends meet. Small businesses are being wiped out, with a large percentage being shut down permanently due to the lack of resources. This bill will give families a small glimmer of hope, but I feel like it's a bit too late for small businesses. I'm not an expert on economics but I don't think there's enough stimulus money to go around to help balance things back out. I don't want to be pessimistic, but this bill is like putting a bandage on a gunshot wound.

Hopefully with the agreement on this new bill families and businesses can start seeing money as early January of next year. Hopefully....