If you're on the hunt for a new job in Texas, the good news is that you are in Texas. Job hunting is always stressful: from the interviews to hoping to maintain a good work-life balance, and so many more factors, it's a real grind out there.

So, the good news, Texas is quite large and thanks to our economy and tax advantages, the Lone Star State attracts many major players. Giant corporations are scrambling to move here or even just establish headquarters -- this tends to give Texans more options than folks in other states.

The largest companies headquartered in Texas

Based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most common jobs in Texas were pretty standard in 2023. The top three are 1. General and operations managers (448,530). 2. Fast food and counter workers (391,681). 3. Customer service representatives (336,110).

Based on these numbers and the size of the companies operating in Texas, there's a very good chance that many of these people are employed by one of the top 10 largest companies in the state.

When referring to "the largest companies in Texas," we're referencing the companies with the most employees, and of course, we're only talking about those headquartered in the Lone Star State.

The top 10 largest companies in Texas account for over 1 million employees, according to Zippa. This data was compiled by looking at companies headquartered in Texas with at least 100 employees, and then ranking the remaining companies based on most to the least.

Would you be surprised to learn that the largest company in Texas has 230,000 employees? Want to venture a guess which company it is? Well, no need to be in suspense much longer. Check out the list below: