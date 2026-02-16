(Tyler, Texas) - Let's dream for just a moment, shall we. How cool would it be to win an instant million dollars? I think it would be pretty neat but I'd have to instantly grow an adult brain so I could be smart with that money.

I decided to check out the Texas Lottery website to find some scratch off tickets that have some million dollar, of more, prizes. I found 13 with some nice jackpots and even one ticket that has a $20 million prize that still hasn't claimed.

Texas Lottery Scratch Offs with a Million, or More, Dollars to Win

I wanted to take a look at some Texas Lottery scratch off tickets that have million dollar, or more, prizes ready to win. These tickets will cost you anywhere from $20 up to $100 each. That payout could be huge, though. Sure, the government is going to steal want its half because they need the money to waste. But after that, you've got a nice pad in your bank account.

I decided to search the Texas Lottery website and I found some games to play that offer million dollar, or more, jackpots. On the website, texaslottery.com, they list the games available to play, when the game was released and how many prizes are still left to win. It's a good tool to have if you're a regular player.

13 Million Dollar, or More, Texas Lottery Scratch Off Prizes

You can find 13 tickets with million dollar, or more, prizes below. Check them out and go have a little fun trying to win big. Just remember that I was the one that gave you this list. I wouldn't refuse a finders fee slid to me under the table *wink* *wink*.

13 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Could Make You an Instant Millionaire (Accurate as of February 16, 2026) Texas Lottery scratch offs have some huge jackpots ready for you to win. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media