(Austin, Texas) - Technology is both an exciting and scary part of our lives. A.I., or artificial intelligence, is all the buzz right now because of what it's being used for and all the things it can do. Personally, I love checking out new tech.

The downside of technology is those that use it for a nefarious purpose. We have to worry about our bank information online or someone finding our personal information and selling it on the dark web. Many states have now adopted using a digital driver's license. Would you want this in Texas?

Would You Want to Use a Digital Driver's License in Texas?

I had to do some investigating online to understand what a digital driver's license was. I had actually never heard of it until running across this article at mysanantonio.com. Apparently there's been several attempts to adopt this in Texas. They've all failed.

How it works is you can load your driver's license in Apple Wallet, Google Wallet or a state's own app. I guess this can used for easier age verification or other ID uses. It seems like there could be some convenience to having it in your phone.

READ MORE: The 25 Cool Facts About Texas That Even Us Natives Didn't Know

Get our free mobile app

The Push for Using a Digital Driver's License

As convenient as this sounds, it will not replace your physical license. Law enforcement, even in states that have adopted the use, will not accept a digital license as identification. Some airports will accept a digital license but not all. So, to be honest, I'm not exactly for sure what the point of this is.

That may be why this keeps failing in Texas. There's a digital app for your passport. I have it on my phone but never used it. I would almost think this would be the case for my driver's license is this came to Texas.

READ MORE: Viral TikTok Shows Texas Woman's Shocking Grocery Bill From 1997

The Most Wanted Man in Texas has a $30,000 Reward for His Capture (February, 2026) The Texas Department of Public Safety has updated their 10 most wanted list with a $30,000 reward for one criminal. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media