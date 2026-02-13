(Longview, Texas) - There is a lot to love about Texas. There is also a lot to learn about our great state. Some of the things we know may not necessarily be factual but the myth has grown so large that it's become a fact.

There have been many historical events that have happened in our state that will never be matched. Oh, and did you know that Austin, Texas is one of eight other state capitals for Texas? No, check out that and 24 other facts you probably didn't know Texas.

25 Possibly Unknown Facts About Texas

Texas is a state that is big enough that it could be split into five individual states. It's something that could be done without the approval D.C., too. This is because of a stipulation in the treaty that brought Texas into the United States. It's been proposal a couple of times but never passed.

Could you imagine East Texas being its own state? Or West Texas having it's own flag? Or the gulf coast of Texas having it's own license plates? Its wild to think that it could be possible.

Unknown Texas Facts Even Natives Didn't Know

There has long been the myth that Texas is the only state that can fly the state flag at the same height as the Amarican because we were an independent country. I'm wondering that maybe there was some kind of rule or law or etiquette in the mid 1800s, when Texas joined the United States, that did allow for that but I couldn't find any documents to back that up.

In actuality, any state can fly their flag at the same height as the U.S. flag. If both flags are on the same pole, the U.S. flag is on top with the state flag below that. However, there is no penalty if this is not followed.

25 Facts About Texas You Should Learn

Hurricanes are nothing new to Texas, especially along the gulf coast. Galveston is still home to the worst natural disaster in U.S. history when a hurricane hit there in 1900. Roughly 8,000 people were killed in that storm. The storm surge was anywhere between 8 to 12 feet.

Every building suffered some kind of damage with about 7,000 buildings totally destroyed, 3,600 of those being homes. The storm was also a big hit to the city's economy with investors moving their money to businesses in Houston.

The Facts About Texas You Probably Didn't Know

Texas is also home to tasty inventions like Dr Pepper and jalapeno jelly. Dr Pepper was created in Waco while Lake Jackson is home to jalapeno jelly. Something I have to consciously remember when typing the name is that there is no period in Dr Pepper. Jalapeno jelly is a nice mix of the heat from a jalapeno and the sweetness of your favorite jelly flavor.

These are just a taste of the unique facts about our great state. In total, I found 25 Unique, Cool and Possibly Unknown Facts About Texas. Check them out below and I hope you learned something cool today.

Let's Learn 25 Cool and Likely Unknown Facts About the State of Texas