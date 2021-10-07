10 Year Old Lufkin Boy Dies In Freak Accident During A Louisiana Rodeo

Get our free mobile app

Legend Williamson, a 10-year-old rodeo participant from Lufkin, was killed in a tragic accident during a rodeo competition in Louisiana this past weekend.

Legend was participating in the Texas Region 5 Junior High Rodeo at the Beauregard Parish Arena in Louisiana where he had placed second in the team roping competition Saturday. While preparing for Sunday's finals in the practice arena, the horse that Legend was riding apparently suffered a massive heart attack or aneurysm and reared up died, and fell landing on Legend, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Legend was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries after the horse fell on him.

Speaking with CBS19, Legend's mom Reagan said,

As I was crying out to God to save my son, and I was begging him not to take my son, I knew Legend was going to lead thousands of people to Christ. That was his mission in life.'

His dad Kelly says,

If he touches more people after death than he did before, then his life was worth it. If he touches one more person after death than before, then the ten years we got to spend with him, we won’t feel like we were robbed.'

Commercial Bank Of Texas has set up a benefit account where memorial contributions will be accepted. He coincidentally opened an account at the bank a week before with plans on depositing his rodeo winnings into. You can make donations at any of their branches in East Texas including Emory, Palestine, Alba, Elkhart, Kennard, Nacogdoches, and Lufkin.

