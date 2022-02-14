Red Light Runners Can Change Lives In A Matter Of Seconds

Get our free mobile app

Driving is a very dangerous activity. Every time we get behind the wheel of a vehicle, we take on a lot of responsibility. We're responsible for our life, any passengers that may be in our vehicle and those of other drivers around us. If we are not paying attention to our driving conditions, traffic control devices or signs and other drivers we could cause harm to someone.

Unfortunately, accidents happen every day on Texas roadways. Texas just experienced its worst year when it comes to traffic deaths. There were 4433 deaths on Texas roads in 2021, up from 3930 in 2020 which was up from 2019's total of 3664. We're averaging now at least twelve people dying each day on Texas roads, according to the data. This is a trend that desperately needs to be reversed.

This past weekend a speeding Houston driver went through a red light and struck an innocent driver who was on his way home from work. The impact of the 't-bone' accident sent the victims' car flipping side over side four times before coming to rest on its roof. The 25-year-old driver was killed upon impact. The driver at fault was hospitalized but escaped serious injury. However, that was not the case for his wife who was his passenger. She was ejected from the violent impact and passed away from her injuries.

Authorities on the scene said the man driving the truck that caused the accident admitted to running the red light. (ABC 13 Houston)

Not only is this man's life now ruined, he's going to have to live with the fact that he killed an innocent young man who was just going home from work and the fact that his wife, who was a new mother, also died in the accident that he caused by speeding and running a red light.

There is no reason why anyone should be running a red light.

Yes, you're going to be inconvenienced by having to sit there and endure that red light for 30 to 45 seconds, but that is much better than destroying someone else's life, much less your own or your loved ones' life. Traffic accidents like the one referred to above are 100% avoidable. We all just need to slow down while we're behind the wheel and stop at red lights. We also need to remove all the distractions from inside the vehicle too.

This should serve as a wake-up call for all East Texas drivers because we're seeing red-light running becoming a bigger issue here in East Texas and more people are complaining about it on social media outlets.

