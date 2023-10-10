Falling Off A Carnival Ride In Texas Could Look Like This

Get our free mobile app

One of my favorite activities is riding roller coasters and other rides at the amusement park, just as long as they're not those round-and-round types that make you dizzy and want to throw up though!

For the past couple of weeks, Texans all across the state have been riding carnival rides at their local county fair and state fairs. These rides are fun, they're thrilling, they produce an adrenaline rush and take quite a few tickets to ride. They'll definitely give the rider the thrill that they're looking for.

Just this past Sunday my wife and I were at the State Fair Of Texas in Dallas and after we checked out all of the exhibit buildings we took a stroll past Big Tex down through the midway to get to the rides. You know where the midway is located at any state fair or carnival because there are hundreds of people screaming in terror because some ride has flipped them upside down or spun them around one too many times. Just listen for the 'good' screams.

While riding these rides we are entrusting that the ride operator knows the proper operation of the ride and hope that the maintenance department has been doing their part to keep the ride properly functioning because the last thing we want to do is suffer an accident while on a carnival ride.

Accidents can and do happen. If for some reason you were to fall out of a ride from 20 feet off the ground, or higher, this is what it could possibly look like as you were falling down to Earth.

Secure All Loose Articles While On The Ride

While someone was riding a spinning flipping ride at The State Fair Of Texas recently, they lost their grip on their action camera and dropped it. The camera was still recording as gravity was pulling it faster towards the ground. The camera and video survived and was uploaded to TikTok. Dallas_texastv has the video of the camera falling from grace.

Thankfully this has not happened to anyone at the State Fair Of Texas and thankfully no one on the ground was impaled by the falling action camera.

'Fright Fest' At Six Flags Over Texas Lived Up To The Hype When the sun goes down at Six Flags Over Texas during the spookiest time of the year, the zombies and ghouls rise and appear to take over sections of the park while putting fear into some park guests. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1

15 Defunct Six Flags Over Texas Rides That Have Been Removed But Not Forgotten These rides once stood proud and brought joy and terror, in some cases, to those who rode them at Six Flags Over Texas. These rides no longer exist at Six Flags Over Texas. Yes, The New Texas Giant is there, but The Texas Giant went through a complete remodel and redesign and received an upgraded steel track and has a new configuration, and is no longer like the OG, The Texas Giant. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1