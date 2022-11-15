Get our free mobile app

Being Texans, we've all heard how bad traffic is and how bad it is to drive in Houston. Traffic seems to be moving along at a crawl and just above a snail's pace, even on the major freeways and toll roads at times and then there are the 'crazy' drivers who seem to just not care and it's all about them as they road rage around the city and on the freeway too. In Houston, Texas, the Monday morning commute on Grand Parkway (Texas Toll State Highway 99) was brought to a standstill due to a major crash that left a box truck on its side on a lower roadway and the cab portion of an 18-wheeler dangling over the bridge railing.

The accident happened on the main lanes of Grand Parkway at Birnamwood. The accident happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in the driver of the box truck being transported to the hospital in critical condition with the driver of the 18-wheeler receiving only minor injuries.

The pictures are quite scary looking. The front axle is missing from the cab of the 18-wheeler and the box truck is laying on the roadway with a hole punched in the side exposing the contents of the truck. The Spring Fire Department working with the South Montgomery County Fire was able to clear the scene safely.

Not much is known about how the accident happened, but judging from the pictures from the Spring Fire Department's Facebook page, something happened right before the bridge because you can see the guardrail right before the bridge is damaged and it looks like the box truck drove right through it.

As we approach the Thanksgiving travel season, we all need to be more aware of the driving conditions as we take to the road. With more traffic on the road, we all should respect the set speed limits and drive for the conditions of the road, stay off our cell phones, and be aware of other drivers around us.

