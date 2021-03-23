12 Weird Whataburger Gifts

Shopping for a Texan can be difficult. It's a scientific fact that Texans have refined taste and a cheap trinket will not do. One way to ensure a great gift is to buy something that says "Texas" loud and proud.

Yes a Dr Pepper or Big Red t-shirt can satisfy most Texans some of the times, but if you want to really up your gift game, hit up the Whataburger store.

That's exactly what I did recently while shopping for a true Texan. This person lives and breathes everything Texas. Truly a proud Texan. Seriously, what do you get a person like that they don't already have?

Get our free mobile app

I knew right away that whatever I purchased for him would be a slam dunk. So with that, here are 12 perfect ideas for that picky Texan you may be shopping for, courtesy of Whataburger.