I love Whataburger. I love Whataburger breakfast. I love Whataburger lunch. I love Whataburger dinner. I love Whataburger late night. It's a good burger that has a unique, and very good, flavor. Are there better burgers out there? Sure. But that in no way makes Whataburger a bad burger. Last week, Whataburger introduced a new limited time burger called the Bacon Steakhouse Double. Of course I had to sit down and try it. Here are my honest thoughts about it.

Whataburger in Lindale

Friday evening, April 5, my fiancé was enjoying a dinner with her best friend. I decided this would be a great opportunity to swing by Whataburger in Lindale on my way home from work. I wanted to try the new Bacon Steakhouse Double. This type of burger is right up my taste bud alley, cheddar cheese, fried onion strings, bacon, yeah, I was hungry.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media loading...

I placed my order, got my drink and sat down with my numbered tent for the arrival of my burger. When that moment arrived, I was very excited to open the wrapper and take my first bite. I am going to have to say that that wrapper opening was the only disappointing part of my first tasting.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media loading...

I know those young-uns are working hard behind the counter. I've seen them on other visits to the store working very hard for everyone coming through the front door or the drive-thru. However, the presentation for this burger gets an F on this visit. My first job was at Burger King, so I understand that every burger is not going to look like the picture. But this certainly needs some work to make it look more appetizing.

But What About the Taste

Once I got past the lackluster appearance of the burger, it was time to go in for that first bite. And you know what, it had a really good flavor to it. The mixture of the cheddar cheese, the fried onion strings, the bacon and the "tangy steak sauce" was on point. With every bite that flavor got better. I was kinda sad when I was done eating because I really enjoyed the flavor mixture.

Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media loading...

Will I get one again? I will certainly give it a try during a future visit to Whataburger. It's an overall good burger with a great flavor. I just wish there could have been half a second more concentrated on putting the sandwich together to make it look more appealing.

My Overall Grade

The bad presentation takes the score down, but overall, I'm gonna give it a B-.

