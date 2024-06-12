Whataburger is a Texas born and bred burger chain that has gained a huge following throughout its 50 plus years. A few years ago, Whataburger decided to sell so they could have the opportunity to spread their burger goodness across the country. That prompted many in Texas to turn against the burger giant. The company now has plans to expand into the Carolinas where a similarly named burger joint exists, What-A-Burger #13. Whataburger has talked with this restaurant before and believed they breached their agreement and violated their trademark.

Whataburger Versus What-A-Burger #13

Whataburger got its start in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1950 providing great tasting hamburgers to the residents there. As its popularity grew, so did the number of locations. Soon, Whataburger had restaurants in most of the southern states. In 2019, Whataburger sold to BDT Capital Partners so the burger giant could expand to the rest of the United States. Whataburger now plans to open its first stores in North Carolina in 2025 (WCNC).

What-A-Burger #13 in Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina

Thing is, there's a local burger joint in North Carolina, with only two locations, that is named What-A-Burger #13. Whataburger became aware of this restaurant in 2020 and reached out to them. The two parties allegedly came to a confidential agreement to continue using the What-A-Burger #13 branding.

Whataburger's Violation Claims in Lawsuit

Whataburger is now claiming that What-A-Burger #13 has violated that agreement and formed a limited liability corporation (LLC) a few days before entering into the alleged confidential agreement without telling Whataburger. This forced Whataburger to file suit against What-A-Burger #13 for copyright infringement, breach of contract and other violations.

Whataburger is hoping to get the following rulings out of the lawsuit:

What-A-Burger #13 to stop using the name

For all existing What-A-Burger #13 signage to be destroyed

Turn the What-A-Burger #13 website domain name over to Whataburger

Pay any profits from the What-A-Burger #13 name to Whataburger

Any other court mandated financial compensation

Provide proof that all of the above is done

We'll keep an eye on this story and let you know when a verdict has been reached.

