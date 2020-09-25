12-Year-Old Starts Sophomore Year of College

Most young boys are focused on video games and sports, but one 12-year-old in Georgia is attending college to major in aerospace engineering.

According to a report from CBS 19, Caleb Anderson,12, is starting his sophomore year in college at Chattahoochee Technical College.

Anderson's parents always knew their son was special, but they never knew just how special he really is. As an infant, Anderson was able to use sign language to communicate with his parents, and at 11 months he was speaking and reading.

Caleb was eligible to join MENSA at the age of 3. Mensa is the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world. It is a non-profit organization open to people who score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardized, supervised IQ or other approved intelligence test. Caleb joined at age 5, and is said to be the youngest African American to have ever joined.

Of course, with a mind like Caleb's, standard schooling just wasn't enough. Caleb grew bored in school, and sought a challenge. In no time at all, Anderson completed elementary, middle, and high school.

Now Caleb is starting his sophomore year in college! While Caleb is nothing short of a genius, he still requires parental supervision. Everyday Caleb's dad attends college with his son, but he probably won't have to for much longer. Caleb is set to graduate Chattahoochee Technical College at age 14, and then he hopes to attend Georgia Tech and maybe even MIT in the future.

Way to go, Caleb! You are truly an inspiration for anybody!