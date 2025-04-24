(KNUE-FM) Traveling in Texas can be so much fun, as long as you’re not stuck for hours in a big city.

Most people think about open roads and sunshine when traveling in Texas, but there are still talks about a high-speed train from Houston to Dallas.

This would link two huge cities and could help save lots of time for those who need to travel back and forth.

Yes, There Was Federal Funding Cut

While lots of people seem excited about the idea of a high-speed train connecting the two cities there was a recent hurdle added to this project.

Our President is doing everything possible to cut costs.

According to KHOU, that meant a $64 million dollar cut in federal funding for this project.

But that is only a small portion of what this project would have cost.

The overall cost for a project like this is nearly $40 billion dollars.

How Long Would the Train Take Passengers if Constructed?

According to the plans now, this high-speed passenger train would only take about 90 minutes each way which is much faster than the 3 and ½ hour car ride it normally takes.

Lots of People Arguing on Both Sides of the Train Tracks

There are people that would still love to see this project move forward even with the funding being cut.

Others are fine with the cut, as it wouldn’t add a gigantic construction project to some beautiful areas in Texas.

Only time will tell if the train will ever be built, and if there will be funding to make it happen.

Do you want to see a high-speed train connecting Houston and Dallas?

