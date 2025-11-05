(Austin, Texas) - This is one of the tough parts about being in media, having to talk about missing teens. These young souls are on the cusp of getting out on their own to explore the world only to become separated from the family. No, we may never know the exact reason why, but it doesn't matter.

Our hearts always go out to a family that has a child go missing. We can only imagine the pain in their heart as they rely on law enforcement, and us, the general public, to help bring them home. Right now, there are 13 families looking for their teen girl who went missing last month.

Missing Teens in Texas

As of this writing (November 5, 2025), 13 teen girls went missing in Texas in October (missingkids.org). These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 13 teen girls who went missing in Texas in October by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

13 Teen Girls Vanished Without a Trace in October in Texas There are 13 families looking for their teen daughter, granddaughter or niece right now. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media