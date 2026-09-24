(Dallas, Texas) - Sometimes, we have to write a fun and very tongue-in-check article. For this one, I put together some myths that most non-Texans, and even some native or longtime Texans, believe. I have lived in Texas my entire life so I know when I can laugh at myself.

It's certainly pretty ridiculous how our state and southern neighbors are portrayed on the big and small screen. While some of us have a pretty pronounced accent, it's usually never as pronounced as you'll hear on TV or in a movie. Some will get it right, though, but that's a rarity.

"Not Texas" is Austin

I got this idea from a meme that I've seen many times on social media. It shows the state of Texas with a small part of the state colored differently that's labeled as "Not Texas." You can probably guess that the "Not Texas" area is Austin.

All you have to do is drive into Austin and park and you realize that Austin is much, much different than the rest of the state. It's very hippy. It's very stuck up. It's very California-like.

Yes, Austin is Not Texas. - Every Texan Nowadays

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Where These 13 Texas Myths Come From

Most of those misconceptions come from either television or the movies. Those television shows and movies will be about the old west and for some reason people think we still live like that. I can tell you we do not ride on an old dusty road to get into town only to be surrounded by gun fights and bar brawls.

To be honest, it's hard to say if the old west was really like that at all. Sure, there could have been some instances of gun fights and brawls in town but I don't think it was an everyday thing.

But I digress.

Here are 13 myths "Not Texans" believe are true about Texas. A couple of these myths even native Texans believe.

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13 Myths Not Texans Believe are True about Texas I decided to make a fun list of things that non-Texans believe are true about our home state of Texas. A couple of these, native Texans believe. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Getty Images, YouTube