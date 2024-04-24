If you're a golf fan who is looking to buy a beautiful home in Texas, this property in Texas is one that you need to see. This gorgeous home and property is located in the desired neighborhood of Champions Ridge sitting on the 18th hole of the newly renovated Crossings Creeks Country Club.

Photos courtesy of Christy Stone with Trina Griffith & Company Real Estate Photos courtesy of Christy Stone with Trina Griffith & Company Real Estate loading...

This isn’t just any house on a golf course, this house is huge. We’re talking about seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The whole house is 6,270 square feet on .57 acres of land next to the 18th hole. To make this place even better there is an additional mother-in-law/guest quarters with its own kitchen, bedroom and full bathroom.

You Must See the Media Room in This Longview Mansion

While I am not the biggest golf fan, it would be cool to live on the 18th hole of a golf course. But even better than that would be the media room inside this huge house. It’s set perfectly for movie nights with friends and family with big comfy recliners for everyone to enjoy. And golf isn’t the only sport to be played at this house as there is also a basketball court in the backyard too.

Let’s See Inside This Gorgeous Home in Longview

The big, beautiful brick home for sale in Longview comes with a price tag currently sitting at $1,795,000. While I might not have that kind of money to spend on a home, it’s free to look inside with these photos. Have fun checking out this stunning property in East Texas.

Longview, Texas Mansion on the 18th Hole You have to see this gorgeous home in Longview with 7 bedrooms currently listed for $1,795,000. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins