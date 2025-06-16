(Garland, Texas) As an adult there aren’t too many things that scare me anymore, although living in Texas I will always try and keep a safe distance from snakes. Ever since I was a kid, I was not a fan of snakes and even if I see one in my yard, I quickly go my way, and the snake normally leaves quickly in the opposite direction.

One Texan Has a Horrible Night

According to the NBCDFW and Garland Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, there was a call that came in around 11:00 p.m. about a snake that needed to be removed from a vehicle's engine compartment. That was most of the details relayed at that point. Upon arrival at the scene Alejandro Jaramillo, the animal control officer quickly realized he was going to have to capture a 15-foot python.

The Snake Tried to Get Away

As Jaramillo attempted to capture the snake, his normal equipment wouldn’t work as the snake was too big, so he ended up using a net and a catch pole. Although there was a time that the snake lunged at him.

Neighbors said the snake was huge, similar to what you would see in a zoo.

Someone’s Pet Got Out

After the python was captured, it was determined that the snake was someone’s pet, that person was in the middle of moving and the snake escaped from a temporary enclosure.

The owner of the snake will now have to pay a standard impound fee before being reunited with their pet snake.

I’m just glad this didn’t happen to me. If I saw a 15-foot python in my engine compartment, I would just hand over the keys to my vehicle to the snake.