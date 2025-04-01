(KNUE-FM) Springtime in Texas is beautiful, but there is one thing to watch out for and that would be snakes. Of course, there are ups and downs to everything in life.

And seeing as how I have never really been a big fan of snakes, I would say that seeing snakes in Texas is one of my least favorite things.

We all know there are snakes in Texas, quite a few of them, but there are only a few that you need to worry about and try to avoid at all costs.

You Need to Know About the Worst Snakes in Texas

With so many different types of snakes that can be found in Texas you need to know which ones are helpful and which ones can cause real damage to you and your family members.

Which is why I want to let you know about the poisonous ones, so you can avoid them and keep your family safe.

Let’s Learn About the Snakes to Avoid in Texas

I’m still a firm believer that all snakes should be avoided. But pay extra attention to these snakes, trust me, you don’t want them anywhere near you.

Over the past few years, I’ve come to the realization that not all snakes are horrible and terrible.

While I might not like them and I would prefer not to see them, I do realize that they eliminate lots of other little creatures that could be near my house.

So, now I have a healthy respect for them. They do their thing, and I will try to avoid them and will leave them alone. It’s been working out great.