15 Underrated Country Songs Released in 2020

There are 365 days in a year, and yet, at the end of each one, we can't help but think: So many songs, so little time.

It'll come as no surprise to most, but if you're only listening to what's on the country charts, you're missing out; heck, if you're only listening to artists' singles, you're missing out! We've heard plenty of great songs in heavy rotation in 2020, but there's great reward for those willing to dig a little deeper.

Ashley McBryde's "One Night Standards" and "Martha Divine" are great -- but if you skipped her full sophomore album, you haven't heard one of the year's best tearjerkers. Even if you've heard Ingrid Andress' Lady Like from front to back, you might not have heard her summertime jam. Didn't play Brett Eldredge or Keith Urban's latest records all the way through? You've gotta go give those final few songs a listen.

But it's not too late! Pause the Christmas music for a little bit before the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, and give these underrated and overlooked songs a listen. As with our list of the Top 20 Country Songs of 2020, staff opinions and song integrity were taken into account when picking these 15 tracks. Also, only songs released in 2020 were considered -- so, as much as our team adores Lainey Wilson's "Things a Man Oughta Know," it didn't qualify.