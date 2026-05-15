An East Texas man is now facing 10 indictments for possessing over 1,000 images and videos of child pornography.

Investigators Tracked Activity to Tyler Residence

According to CBS 19, 57-year-old Eddie Willis has been indicted on 10 counts of child pornography in connection with an investigation that dates back to 2021 that led Texas Department of Public Safety to his home in Tyler, Texas. The indictments were issued on April 30, 2026.

Willis will be arraigned on his charges on Monday, May 18.

According to law enforcement, a DPS special agent developed probable cause to believe that one or more electronic devices connected to a certain IP address were being used to obtain and distribute child pornography through a peer-to-peer file sharing software.

The special agent connected the IP address to Willis’ residence. In July 2021, a judge issued a search warrant. In an interview with law enforcement on July 22, 2021, Willis admitted to using the file sharing software, but would not admit to downloading the alleged files.

READ MORE: Palestine Man Gets 230 Years for Child Sex Crimes

Search Warrants Led to Digital Evidence Review

In August 2021, the agent received a search warrant for the digital evidence that was seized at Willis’ home. The agent found and tagged 46 images of child pornography on a MacBook Pro and 645 images or videos on an iMac computer.

Upon further investigation, agents reportedly found videos of child pornography in the downloads folder on the device.

Get our free mobile app

Previous Arrests Happened in 2021 and 2022

Willis was arrested in both 2021 and 2022 but was released the same day each time.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Country Music's Most Horrific Crimes These 11 country stars were locked up for committing awful crimes. Some turned their life around while others (like No. 10) never seemed to have learned their lesson.

Related: Country Stars Charged With Felonies Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes