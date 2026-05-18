Tyler, Texas — One of the most-loved Mexican restaurants in East Texas is set to open another location in South Tyler. The staff shared an announcement on their Facebook page today. This means people in Gresham, Flint, and Bullard have reason to be pretty stoked right now.

“Big News South Of Loop 49”

The "headline" reads:

BIG NEWS SOUTH OF LOOP 49! Hey Gresham, Flint & Bullard… Ruby’s is coming soon! We are excited to bring your favorite Mexican food, sizzling fajitas, refreshing drinks, and family atmosphere closer to you! This new Ruby’s location is officially on the way, and we can’t wait to serve the communities south of Loop 49. NOW HIRING for this new location! Interested? Apply in person at Ruby’s on Broadway: Tuesday 5/19 or Wednesday 5/20

Come be part of the Ruby’s family!

Fans In Flint, Gresham, And Bullard Are Excited

Every time Ruby's has announced they'll be opening a new location, I've been just so happy for them--and for us. They consistently offer some of the best Mexican food we've ever had. Plus, we love that this is an East Texan-owned business. It seems like yesterday when they opened their 3rd location, not to mention launching their food truck. But they keep growing, and we love to see it!

The Doblado Box! Photos courtesy of Ruby's Mexican Restaurant The Doblado Box! Photos courtesy of Ruby's Mexican Restaurant loading...

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Ruby’s Is Also Hiring For The New Location

If you know someone who is looking for a job and would love to work for a locally-owned restaurant that continues to grow, Ruby's is looking for people to apply IN PERSON on Tuesday, May 19, and Wednesday, May 20.

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