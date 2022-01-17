17 Amazing Texas Resorts Less Than 5 Hours from Tyler, Texas
After the past couple years, you deserve a break, we all do. But right now travel is still crazy due to Covid, which means many people are turning to staycations in an attempt to get that rest and relaxation. Once travel restrictions and guidelines are lifted it will be great to travel internationally again, but if you're needing some time at a resort now there are plenty that are within driving distance of us here in East Texas.
If you're anything like me you love to travel. It doesn't have to be to a new country, just looking at different views and trying out new restaurants is always so much fun. Which is why I wanted to look at nice resorts in Texas. Moneyinc created a list not long ago of all the best resorts in Texas but I had to create something more for East Texans as too long of a car ride can take some fun away from it.
All Resorts Listed Below are Less Than 5 Hours Away from Tyler
While road trips can be fun I decided to cut this list down to five hours or less from Tyler, Texas (according to google maps) just to make sure the car ride doesn't take away from the relaxing resort trip. Although some of the resorts below are just under 5 hours away, so get some snacks or plan a stop at Buc-ee's along the way.
Beautiful Resorts With Amazing Amenities
All of these resorts are well rated and have all of the things you want to relax and enjoy. But many of them also come with a price tag that matches all the extras that it offers.
Let's look at some of the fantastic resorts that are all less than 5 hours from Tyler, Texas.