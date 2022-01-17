17 Amazing Texas Resorts Less Than 5 Hours from Tyler, Texas

After the past couple years, you deserve a break, we all do. But right now travel is still crazy due to Covid, which means many people are turning to staycations in an attempt to get that rest and relaxation. Once travel restrictions and guidelines are lifted it will be great to travel internationally again, but if you're needing some time at a resort now there are plenty that are within driving distance of us here in East Texas.

If you're anything like me you love to travel. It doesn't have to be to a new country, just looking at different views and trying out new restaurants is always so much fun. Which is why I wanted to look at nice resorts in Texas. Moneyinc created a list not long ago of all the best resorts in Texas but I had to create something more for East Texans as too long of a car ride can take some fun away from it.

All Resorts Listed Below are Less Than 5 Hours Away from Tyler

While road trips can be fun I decided to cut this list down to five hours or less from Tyler, Texas (according to google maps) just to make sure the car ride doesn't take away from the relaxing resort trip. Although some of the resorts below are just under 5 hours away, so get some snacks or plan a stop at Buc-ee's along the way.

Get our free mobile app

Beautiful Resorts With Amazing Amenities

All of these resorts are well rated and have all of the things you want to relax and enjoy. But many of them also come with a price tag that matches all the extras that it offers.

Let's look at some of the fantastic resorts that are all less than 5 hours from Tyler, Texas.

18 Amazing Texas Resorts Less Than 5 Hours from Tyler, Texas If you're looking for a staycation here is a look at 18 incredible resorts in Texas that are less than 5 hours driving distance from Tyler, Texas.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.