(Henderson, Texas) - Dude, this is some exciting news coming out of Henderson. A resident there walked into a local Texas Lottery retailer to purchase a scratch off ticket and added $1 million to their bank account. It's a dream that many of us have.

This got me thinking about the tickets that are available that have those million dollar, or more, jackpots available to win. I was able to find 13 scratch off tickets that have these jackpots available. And there's more than one million dollar jackpot on these tickets, too.

Texas Lottery Scratch Off Purchase That Hurt Me and My Wife

When me and my wife got our tax refund in, we decided it would be fun to buy a couple of Texas Lottery scratch offs that we would normally never buy. We went to our favorite place in Lindale to get our scratch offs and bought two $100 $5 Million Titanium Black tickets. We brought them home to scratch them in the hopes of revealing a prize.

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We started scratching. She likes to just scratch the bar code at the bottom then scan the ticket with the Texas Lottery app. I like to take my time to scratch every number or play board. I want to get my money's worth from them.

Well...her ticket Did Not win. I kept scratching with the hope that I could, at the very least, reveal a $150 prize since that's the minimum prize available. Once I was done, my ticket Did Not win, either.

Yes, neither ticket won. It hurt.

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Henderson Resident Won $1 Million

That was not the case for a Henderson resident. The resident went to Green Top C Store in Henderson and bought a $20 Million Dollar Loteria scratch off ticket (Texas Lottery). Their prize, $1 million. Congratulations!

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The resident wished to remain anonymous, which is great that Texas allows that. Green Top C Store may be able to receive $10,000 for selling the ticket.

13 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs with Million Dollar, or More, Prizes

You can find 13 tickets with million dollar, or more, prizes below. Check them out and go have a little fun trying to win big. Just remember that I was the one that gave you this list. I wouldn't refuse a finders fee slid to me under the table *wink* *wink*.

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13 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs with Million Dollar, or More, Prizes (Accurate as of April 15, 2026) Imagine scratching off a lottery ticket and revealing a $1 million prize? It happened to a Henderson, Texas resident recently. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media