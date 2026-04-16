(Jefferson, Texas) - Convenience stores are becoming like car washes and vape shops in East Texas, there's one on almost every corner. You have to pick your favorite one and that's your regular stop. I have mine that I must stop at every morning in Lindale.

In a way, there is a bit of a battle for convenience store supremacy in Texas. Buc-ee's does reign supreme, The Texan is making its mark and has a new store coming to Lindale, then there's Casey's. Casey's was born in the Midwest and is making a name for itself in Texas.

History of Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores was founded in 1968 in Boone, Iowa. Over their 50 plus years, Casey's General Stores, known simply as Casey's, has expanded to 17 states with more than 2,600 stores. Currently, Casey's is aggressively expanding into Texas with several locations in the DFW area already.

Casey's is the third largest convenience store chain in the U.S. and is the fifth largest pizza chain (investor.caseys.com). Yes, a big draw to Casey's is their pizza. These are not frozen generic pizzas to throw in the microwave, these pizzas use handmade dough, real ingredients and offer a variety of pizzas, including breakfast pizzas.

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CEFCO is Acquired by Casey's

In July of 2024, a press release was sent out detailing the parent company of CEFCO, Fikes Wholesale, Inc., was being acquired by Casey's General Stores. CEFCO is still around in East Texas but those stores are slowly being converted over to a Casey's.

Four CEFCO stores are making, or already have made, the conversion to Casey's:

I-30 Frontage Road in Mt. Vernon

I-20 and Highway 271 in Tyler

Highway 31 West Outside of Chandler

Highway 155 in Gilmer

Another CEFCO is expected to make the conversion later this year, 549 South Walcott Street in Jefferson (mysanantonio.com).

CEFCO to Casey's Google Maps loading...

Casey's are really nice convenience stores with a good selection of fresh ground coffee. They are also a great place to get a pizza. Yes, stop and try one sometime.

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