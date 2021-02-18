You Can Use These 3 Heating Hacks If You Have No Electricity

It feels like it's been a whole month since Texas got hit by the polar vortex. This stuff isn't planning on letting up on us any time soon, in fact there is a hard freeze warning in effect for parts of East Texas right now! Many of us are envious of the other spots of the state who are not suffering from the loss of power and heat (looking at you, El Paso).

via GIPHY

Now that it has been several days for some of us without power, it's too late to try to salvage the homefront and stay warm, right?

Not necessarily so. There are a few hacks I found online that might help you make it through these next few days without electricity (if you are not lucky enough to have a generator).

What heating hacks do you know? Here are three of mine:

1. Add a blanket on top of the floor where you rest your feet. That floor is as cold as ice, so putting a blanket (or extra clothing you don't need) on top of the floor keeps your toes from freezing up through your socks.

Getty Images

2. Use some old clothes to "weatherstrip" your front and back doors and windows. I once lived in an apartment where my bed was right next to the patio door. During the coldest of winter nights, I would use one of my old pajama pants to seal up the door. It miraculously kept that frigid air out of my room and kept it feeling many degrees warmer. (I believe it helped that the material was flannel.)

via KCTV5 News

3. Sleep covered up in fleece blankets. I bought a few fleece blanket materials from JoAnn Fabrics (8966 S. Broadway Ave, Suite 102, Tyler) right before Christmas. I had planned to turn them into some "no sew" blankets as Christmas presents, but wouldn't you know it, I never had the time nor the energy to do all that measuring and tying strips into knots. I have about 4 different fabrics floating around the house that I have since turned into my own blankets to keep warm during this polar vortex. I would say the difference I feel between sleeping with a fleece blanket wrapped around me is about 10-20 degrees warmer than I would be if I was sleeping without it. Go get you some!

Getty Images