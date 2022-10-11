New Whataburger Alert: Chili Cheese Burger Joins The Menu

Despite being owned by a Chicago company, Whataburger remains strongly a Texas thing despite its expansion into other areas across the country. Over the last few months, the company has announced that they are opening up in Colorado, Tennessee, Kansas and Missouri.

If you don't believe me that Whataburger remains king here, look no further than the frenzy that's been created by the fast food company and their partnership with jeweler James Avery which is one of the top trending stories on our website.

The "Texas Treasure" Recently Announced Its Bringing A New Burger To The Menu.

According to their website, Whataburger’s newest burger is all that and a bag of corn chips. The all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is now available for a limited time and its a pretty simple burger. It’s two fresh, 100% beef patties and two slices of melty American cheese layered with Whataburger’s own beef chili, crunchy corn chips, tangy mustard and crisp onions piled high on a toasted five-inch bun.

I Do Have One Slight Problem With This Burger Though...

The thing about "limited time" burgers is that if they add one, another one has to come off the menu and that means Whataburger's "Bacon Blue Cheese" burger could be going away. I'm big fan of the Bacon Blue Cheese which featured two, fresh beef patties layered with crisp, smoky bacon, blue cheese, grilled onions, American cheese, Peppercorn Ranch sauce and fresh-chopped lettuce and tomato slices piled high on a toasted five-inch bun. A quick hack about this burger if you come across one, get it without the Peppercorn Ranch, tomatoes and onions and you can really taste the blue cheese and bacon. I hope they keep it on the menu.

