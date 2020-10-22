2 Hallsville-Area Teens Reported Missing Found Safe

UPDATE: The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said two teenagers reported as runaways by Heartlight Ministries have been found.

PREVIOUS: The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding two Hallsville-area teens.

The girls were reported as runaways from Heartlight Ministries near Hallsville. The two girls, 17-year-old Susanna Burks and 15-year-old Jada Allen, have now been missing since Wednesday, October 21.

Susanna is described as 5′7″, 135 pounds, long brown hair, brown eyes, with a distinctive mark on her nose. She was last seen wearing a black top.

Jada is described as 5′3″, 165 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red Cardinals sweatshirt.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says the two girls were last seen around 9:15 p.m. on October 21 getting into a dark-colored SUV headed west on Highway 80.

Anyone with information regarding the location of the girls are asked to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.