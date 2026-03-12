(Whitehouse, Texas) - One thing we like to do is ask a question on our Facebook page. It can be a question that makes you think, it could be a silly question or it could be a question about what you like in East Texas. Recently, we asked about where you love to hear live music and we got some great responses.

I want to preface this by saying we are not mentioning every place in East Texas that you can see live music. This writeup is simply highlighting the responses we got to the question. We'll ask again at some point so that will be your time to chime in with your favorite venue so we can add it to this list.

We Asked About Your Favorite Live Music Venue in East Texas

A while back, we went to Facebook and asked what your favorite live music venue is in East Texas. We do this for two purposes, we're curious about where you like to go and we want to highlight the local venues you love. This will be a list we can add to in the future.

Just keep in mind this is not our list, this is your list. There are a ton of great venues in East Texas for live music. Be on the lookout for the next time we ask the question so you can add your favorite venue to the list.

Live music Classic Rock 96.1 loading...

READ MORE: The Daytripper Wonders Why We Put Butter in Salsa in East Texas on TikTok

Your Favorite Live Music Venues in East Texas

We asked and got 32 responses. Unfortunately, some didn't fully read the question and named some venues in the DFW area. Others named a venue that's not around anymore, like Click's, but wish would come back. Below we listed the 13 spots you listed so others in East Texas can check it out.

READ MORE: 2 ShareLunker Bass Have Been Caught in East Texas Over the Last 5 Days

13 East Texas Venues You Say are Great for Live Music We asked what your favorite place is for live music and you gave us 13 spots in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media