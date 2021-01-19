January 6th of 2021 will continue to go down as a dark day in American history and "American Justice" is catching up with many of the people who participated in the siege on the Capitol including two East Texas men.

According to KLTV, 30-year-old Ryan Nichols of Longview and 33 year old Alex Kirk Harkrider of Carthage were both arrested on Monday on federal charges in connection with allegations that they took part in the siege of the U.S Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

Nichols' is being charged with conspiracy and unlawful entry with a dangerous weapon, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; civil disorder, assault on a federal officer, using a deadly or dangerous weapon, and aiding and abetting.

While Harkrider faced federal charges that include conspiracy and unlawful entry with a dangerous weapon, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and aiding and abetting.

According to arrest affidavits, witnesses contacted the FBI and reported Nichols and Harkrider and provided them with the two men Facebook accounts where the witness claimed they had seen posts on Nichols’ social media showing both men at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

The arrest affidavit went further to state that another witness contacted the FBI and provided the two men’s ages and places of residence. During their investigation, the FBI identified Nichols and Harkrider in numerous photographs and videos posted to social media that depicted their alleged unlawful behavior.

Nichols is being held in the Smith County Jail while Harkrider is in the Gregg County Jail.

You can see the entire arrest affidavit and photos the FBI is using in this case by clicking HERE.