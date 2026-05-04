(Jacksonville, Texas) - To be Captain Obvious for a moment, we could use some extra padding in our bank accounts. We are in probably the strangest economy ever and it's hard to save any extra money. Why? Corporate greed? Yes. Bad political decisions? Also yes.

I'm not saying that gambling is the right way to boost your bank account total. I'm just saying that it doesn't hurt to give it a try within reason. That's why I'm showing off 13 of the newest Texas Lottery scratch offs you can play this month.

Try 13 New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs This Month

On the Texas Lottery website, you'll find a page that lists all of the current games to play and the jackpots that are still available to win. A lot of people like having this page because it plays into their strategy of which games to play. It also tells how old the game is and when a game will be closing.

Yes, there's no guarantee that you'll win anything with these tickets. But hey, it's fun to drop $20 on some of these tickets just to see what happens. I may run to the gas station later today and grab a couple of $5 tickets just cause.

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Check Out 13 of the Newest Texas Lottery Scratch Offs for May

There are tickets with some nice jackpots still available to win. Take a look at the tickets below and have some fun playing the Texas Lottery this month. Good luck my friends.

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13 of the Newest Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play Now (Accurate as of May 4, 2026) We all could use some extra padding in our bank accounts. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media