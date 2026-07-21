(Tyler, Texas) - We are certainly experiencing the summer heat in East Texas right now. Highs around 100, heat indexes between 105 and 110, yeah, it's hot. It makes it uncomfortable to get in our car or truck at the end of the workday.

Every year, we have to put out reminders about the dangers of the heat in our vehicles. Even with those warnings, we still hear stories of a child or pet left in a hot vehicle. While this won't prevent any tragedies, there are seven steps to help reduce the East Texas summer heat in your car, truck or SUV.

East Texas Heat is Dangerous for People and Pets

This goes without saying but never, EVER, leave a person, a child or a pet in a parked car with the windows up without the air conditioning going (noheatstroke.org). Just as an example, when the temperature gets to 85 degrees, within 30 minutes of sitting in the sun, the internal temperature can get to around 119 degrees. That's hot and very dangerous.

On a 100 degree day, the internal temperature of your vehicle can reach 134 degrees in that same 30 minute window. The heat is no joke in East Texas. But despite all the warnings and all the facts that are handed out, we will still hear a tragic story about a child or an adult that is killed because they were left in a hot car.

noheatstroke.org noheatstroke.org

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Reducing the Heat in Our Vehicles

Our cars can feel like ovens when we first get into them after work or even after 45 minutes of shopping on the weekend. It will take a few minutes for the AC to remove that oppressive heat from our vehicle's cabin. However, there some ways to help alleviate that heat.

One is simply cracking the windows just enough to let the heat out, another is using a windshield shade, while another way to help reduce the heat in your vehicle is a good window tint. Below, you will find some other ways to help with the heat build up in your vehicle.

East Texas Heat Precautions

The East Texas heat does not play around. If you have to be outside for any extended period of time, have water on hand to keep yourself hydrated. The water doesn't have to be cold, either. Be sure to take frequent breaks either inside in the air conditioning or in the shade.

Wear long sleeves and pants, but make sure they are loose fitting, to protect your skin from the sun. Wear sunscreen when swimming and reapply it on a regular basis to protect your skin. And most importantly, NEVER LEAVE A PET, A CHILD OR ANOTHER HUMAN BEING IN A HOT CAR, that heat could easily kill any of them.

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These 7 Tips Will Help Reduce the Heat Inside Your Car in East Texas The heat in East Texas is no joke, especially inside our vehicles after they've been parked outside for a while. However, there are some ways that can help reduce that heat in your vehicle's cabin. Gallery Credit: Walmart, Amazon, unsplash.com, Getty Images