$2 Will Get You A Free Wendy’s Jr. Frosty Every Visit In 2021

Wendy’s Key Tag promotion is back again this year starting Nov. 23. Buy a Wendy's Frosty Key Tag for two bucks and you'll get a free Jr. Frosty every time you visit any Wendy’s in 2021. The key tag program benefits the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

When you buy the key tag through the Mobile App, Wendy’s says you “will immediately receive their Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer which can be applied to mobile orders or added to Wendy's Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning. Wendy's account registration required to purchase and redeems the digital Frosty Key Tag though the Wendy's app. Digital Frosty Key Tag will be automatically added to user's account immediately upon purchase.

There is also an offer for a free drink with purchase through the Wendy's mobile app. According to the press release, "Running now through November 29, customers can visit the Wendy's mobile app and redeem an offer for a free any size beverage with purchase. Each time a customer redeems the offer, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will donate $5 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The offer will remain in the app until the promotion ends and is inclusive of Wendy's entire drink lineup."

In Restaurant: Simply ask to add a physical Frosty Key Tag when placing an order.

Wendy's Mobile App: Once purchased in Wendy's app, fans will immediately receive their Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer which can be applied to mobile orders or added to Wendy's Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning.

DTFA Website: For the ultimate stocking stuffer, you can purchase Frosty Key Tags in bulk on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption website: www.davethomasfoundation.org/frosty2020