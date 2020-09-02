2020 ACM Awards: Who Has the Most Nominations?

Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion lead the pack of 2020 ACM Awards nominees. All three acts earned five ACM nods apiece this year.

Morris, Rhett and Old Dominion aren't the only stars with big numbers of ACM Awards nominations in 2020. Dan + Shay as a duo have four nominations, but with additional nods as songwriters and a producer, Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers have five and six nods, respectively.

Also among the 2020 ACM Awards nominees are Blake Shelton (four nominations), Ashley McBryde (three nominations) and Jon Pardi (two nominations). Keep reading to find out who else has multiple nominations at the 2020 ACMs:

Hosted by Keith Urban, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place in Nashville (for the first time ever) and air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET. Originally scheduled for April but pushed back due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the show is now set for Sept. 16 and will feature audience-less performances from the Bluebird Cafe, the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry House.

