Luke Combs and Kane Brown were two country Billboard Music Awards nominees who performed in 2020. Both are also hoping to be among the night's big winners.

Dan + Shay and Blake Shelton, too, are among the country artists nominated in country and all-genre categories at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. A full list of winners is below, updated as they were announced on Wednesday night (Oct. 14). Combs was the night's first country winner, taking the Top Country Artist category.

While rapper Post Malone was the most-nominated artist across all genres with 16 nominations, Dan + Shay had a strong showing in four categories, including Top Country Artist, Top Country Duo/Group and Top Country Song in addition to their all-genre Top Duo/Group nomination. Find Combs in the Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album categories, as well as the all-genre Billboard Chart Achievement Awards category.

Shelton is up for Top Country Song and Top Selling Song, while other artists like Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris and Morgan Wallen earned multiple nominations. Garth Brooks becomes the ninth artist to earn the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard Music Awards winners — except for in the fan-voted categories — were determined by the chart period of March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020. The show was originally set for late April and was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Clarkson is hosting 2020 Billboard Music Awards live from Los Angeles Dolby Theatre, instead of the intended venue in Las Vegas.

2020 Billboard Music Awards: Country Winners:

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs — WINNER!

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs — WINNER!

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris — WINNER!

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay — WINNER!

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait — WINNER!

Top Country Album

Kane Brown, Experiment

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get — WINNER!

Maren Morris, Girl

Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Top Country Song

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” — WINNER!

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Old Dominion, “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone — WINNER!

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish — WINNER!

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (fan voted)

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles — WINNER!

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone — WINNER!

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey — WINNER!

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers — WINNER!

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone — WINNER!

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone — WINNER!

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone — WINNER!

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo — WINNER!

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone — WINNER!

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone — WINNER!

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle — WINNER!

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — WINNER!

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Lover

Top Rock Album

The Lumineers, III

Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

Tool, Fear Inoculum — WINNER!

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride

Top Hot 100 Song

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — WINNER!

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Top Streaming Song

Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — WINNER!

Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Top Selling Song

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — WINNER!

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Top Collaboration (fan voted)

Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita” — WINNER!

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — WINNER!

Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Top Christian Song

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser and Melissa Helser, “Raise a Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns feat. Matthew West, “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle, “Rescue”

For King & Country, “God Only Knows” — WINNER!

Kanye West, “Follow God”