There were reasons for tears during the 2020 CMA Awards, and this list of the Top 5 moments from the show features the happy kind and the sad kind.

It was special seeing the CMAs honor Charley Pride, a true pioneer in the genre. It was also moving to watch Eric Church win his first CMA Award after years of just misses. We smiled through our emotions to celebrate those moments on Wednesday night (Nov. 11). But smiles weren't appropriate for a few other moments on this list.

Kenny Rogers died in March of 2020, and Little Big Town were chosen to pay tribute to him. They sure did deliver with one of the best performances of the evening. The "Sweet Music Man" would be proud, but so too would Joe Diffie and Charlie Daniels, two other legends who had time set aside in their memories.

What was your No. 1 moment from the 2020 CMA Awards? Our list (in the video above) also features a performance from Ingrid Andress and a bit of controversy after five artists were sent home due to COVID-19. Church's big win will define the evening, but so too will how the Country Music Association responded to criticism about artists not socially distancing properly. With a rush of cases just before showtime, it was uncomfortable seeing artists hug and kiss in Nashville's Music City Center. Time will tell if they were truly safe.