Texas music star and East Texas native, Koe Wetzel, has assembled a major group of friends and stars for a benefit concert to help out with Texas flood relief efforts.

Set for August 4th at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX, Koe Wetzel and Friends present Stronger Together benefiting the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Koe Wetzel & Friends 'Stronger Together' in Irving, TX

“Texas is home – these floods hit our neighbors hard and they need our help. Music has a way of bringing people together, and I’m grateful to my friends who immediately raised their hands to help when we called. This benefit concert is our way of standing with the people of Texas and doing whatever we can to make a difference as our great state rebuilds.” - Koe Wetzel

The night will feature performances from Koe, Kolby Cooper, Casey Donahew, Ray Wylie, and Lucas Hubbard, Pecos Hurley of Pecos & The Rooftops, Mike Ryan, Shane Smith of Shane Smith & The Saints, and Dylan Wheeler.

Tickets went on sale today, July 25. You can get yours by clicking here. Koe has pledged all net proceeds from ticket sales plus funds raised through partnerships, the on-site silent auction, and additional fan donations to benefit the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund via Wetzel’s foundation, Koe’s Kids.

If you're not able to make it to Irving, but you'd still like to help out, you can find out more information here.

Stronger Together is made possible through support from generous partners, including Todd Graves and Raising Cane's, Rock & Roll Denim, and Outlaw Beer.