Pee-wee Herman will forever be linked to the non-existent basement at The Alamo. And now his famous bicycle, the one that was stolen and set into motion the string of events that led him on his "Big Adventure," will soon be on display at the historic San Antonio landmark.

In the early '80s, after becoming a popular guest on TV shows and doing his bit on comedy clubs, Reubens got his big break on the silver screen in 1985's Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

It was that film that started a Texas myth that a lot of people still believe to this day. The myth is that there is a basement in The Alamo.

When Reubens passed away in '23, the official Alamo Facebook page honored the man who had sent so many their way, just wanting to know more about a basement... that never even existed.

Since 1985, not a day has passed without visitors consistently inquiring about the location of the basement at the Alamo. This tradition owes its origins to the comedic acting of Mr. Paul Reubens from the movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” We are immensely grateful for his unforgettable contribution to Alamo pop culture.

Last Friday, the Alamo revealed on Instagram that the stunt bicycle from the original 1985 film has found a brand new home.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the movie, the Alamo has announced that they'd acquired the original screen-used stunt bike from the film. "The bike will be permanently displayed in the future Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, opening in Fall 2027.”

And I don't think there's a finer place for that bike to be than the Alamo.