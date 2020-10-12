2021 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has been Cancelled

COVID-19 has been the ultimate enemy of the year two thousand and twenty. And it looks like it's evil fingers will dip into 2021 as well. Friday, October 9, the leaders of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo announced the cancelation of next year's event, scheduled for January 15 - February 6, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The event's only other cancelation in it's 124 year history was in 1943 during WWII.

This news is a big blow especially for the many FFA students who show and earn scholarships for the livestock. Plans are underway for the 2022 edition of the Fort Worth Livestock Show and Rodeo. Stock show president, Brad Barnes, made a full statement on the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Facebook page.

This statement accompanied the video:

Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 the 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has been canceled. Consultations with infectious disease and public health professionals indicate the Stock Show would rank as a “very high risk” for the spread of COVID-19. This was a painful decision that was not made lightly. Each show and competition represents what is unique and important for every participant and guest. Consequently, the decision was made to cancel all FWSSR events and features as opposed to allowing some to be held at the expense of others. We know this decision is very disappointing to our loyal exhibitors, competitors, and guests. We share in your disappointment but pledge to do our part in the effort to defeat COVID-19 and be ready to host the best Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in 2022.

The first part of 2021 may some more major event cancelations due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 so don't be surprised if you see more announcements like this.