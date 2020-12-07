Here Are Some Weird Predictions For 2021

Whatever you do, PLEASE do not say out loud that 2021 has to be better than in 2020. Someone or something will hear you and then we are all screwed.

Let's get this over with. Here are some of the weirdest predictions for 2021.

According to the website Quantumrun - The first robot pharmacist will arrive in the United States. Hmm. Okay so far so good. I feel safer now. Let's move on.

Psychic Lisa Paron predicts more protests, marches, and revolutions. But then again, those happen every year. She did not say that they will be as bad in the USA as they were in 2020. She does predict more bad weather but not climate.

I do like the prediction by Circleclick that Virtual Reality will take off since we can't go places like we used to.

The Farmer's Almanac, which has a high level of accuracy with the weather, predicts “The west will be dry and a drought,” Geiger explained. “The northern areas very cold and everything in between very chaotic. It’s going to be very weird this year.”

Here is a WEIRD ONE -- The United States will invade Bolivia. I don't know what makes anyone think that but I hope it happens. It would be a hell of a lot of fun to watch.

I was hoping to find a prediction about invading space aliens. But Bolivia will have to do, I suppose.

What about an asteroid strike on Earth? I keep those hopes alive every year.

Personally, I hate making predictions but, what the heck. Here I go.

2020 started out as a great year, then all went kaput. I think 2021 will start out as the worst year in your lifetime, but then things will improve to manageable by the end of the year. By 2022 our lives almost won't suck. -- Almost.