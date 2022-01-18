The 2022 Grammy Awards have a new date after being pushed from their late-January slot amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The reschedule has, for now, pushed the CBS debut of the CMT Awards off of the schedule.

The 2022 Grammys will now happen on April 3 on CBS. Trevor Noah will still be the host, and nothing will change with regards to nominees and winners. The venue is new, however — this year's Grammys will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This venue is the longtime home of the ACM Awards.

Previously set to debut on CBS on April 3, the CMT Awards will move to a later date in April. A location for the fan-voted 2022 CMT Awards has not yet been announced. Both the Grammys and CMT Awards will be available to watch on Paramount+, as well.

The 2022 Grammys were delayed in January, with a statement from the Recording Academy reading, in part, "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks."

For nearly two weeks, the exact date of the show was unknown, and rumors began to circulate that the venue was shifting. The Grammys are typically held in Los Angeles, but this year will relocate to Nevada. The 2022 ACM Awards will also take place in Las Vegas, one month prior to the Grammys, on March 7.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will feature several exciting country nominations: Mickey Guyton and Chris Stapleton each nabbed three nods this year, making them the most-nominated country artists at the Grammys in 2022.

