Many of you will probably stop by Chick-Fil-A for lunch this week. Take a moment and satisfy that sweet tooth with a dessert to benefit a great program that helps kids in need all across East Texas. It's called Baked Goods for Backpacks to benefit the East Texas Food Bank.

This week, Monday through Saturday, January 17 through January 22, when you stop by any participating East Texas Chick-Fil-A location and pick up a dessert of either a brownie or chocolate chip cookie, Chick-Fil-A will make a donation to the East Texas Food Bank. That donation will be used to provide a backpack of food each Friday for a child in need.

Many families in East Texas struggle to get nutritious food on the table at home. The meals at school may be the best meals that child receives each day. The East Texas Food Bank works with the kids at your school who are on free or reduced lunch to discreetly hand them a backpack of essential food that they can eat over the weekend.

Chick-Fil-A restaurants in the following cities will be participating in Baked Goods for Backpacks:

Tyler

Lindale

Lufkin

Texarkana

Palestine

Nacogdoches

Kilgore

Jacksonville

The East Texas Food Bank's backpack program helps the one in four East Texas children who face hunger each day. In the 2020 - 2021 school year, over 182,000 backpacks were handed out in the almost 150 East Texas schools that work with the East Texas Food Bank. That's nearly 8,000 children served.

If you want some more details, go to easttexasfoodbank.org.

