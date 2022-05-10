The official start of summer isn't until June 21. We know in Texas that is irrelevant because summer pretty begins mid-April. The other season that starts in June is hurricane season. Let's take a look at the predictions for the upcoming season and the names for this year's storms.

The 2022 hurricane season begins on June 1. For the 2022 season, Colorado State University predicts there will be 19 named storms. Of those 19, 9 are expected to reach hurricane strength and 4 of those 19 will become major hurricanes. These predictions are based off of about 40 years of weather data along with the presence La Nina in the Pacific Ocean.

To get a little deep into the science of these predictions, La Nina means that normal surface temperatures of the Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal. This reduces the wind shear in the mid and upper areas of the atmosphere allowing for easier development of hurricanes. If El Nino is present, the wind shear is higher in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere which can help break down a storm.

As far as where these storms will hit can't be predicted just because the movement of the storm can be so unpredictable even after its formed. One thing that can be predicted is the names of the storms each year. For this season, 21 names have been assigned. If those 21 storms are used up, then the weather service moves to a secondary list of 21 names.

Check out the names below and see if your name made the list. My name is Michael and has been used a couple of times in years past. After some uses, names could be retired. I'm sure names like Katrina or Allison or Harvey have been retired just due to how large and damaging those storms were.

If those names are used up for the 2022 season, then the weather service will go it's secondary list of names:

Adria

Braylen

Caridad

Deshawn

Emery

Foster

Gemma

Heath

Isla

Jacobus

Kenzie

Lucio

Makayla

Nolan

Orlanda

Pax

Ronin

Sophie

Tayshaun

Viviana

Will

