Zeta Sets Sights on Cancun, and Then New Orleans

2020 continues to bring us more and more 'shake your head' moments. When it comes to this year's weather, I haven't mentioned these many Greek letters since I pledged in college.

So...now we have Zeta. As of 1 pm, October 26, Zeta is a strong tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph. It is expected to become a hurricane in the next several hours and should be a Category 1 hurricane as it makes its first landfall near Cancun on the Yucatan Peninsula sometime during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Zeta will continue to track to the northwest following that interaction, but there is high confidence that the storm will start taking a northerly turn in the central Gulf of Mexico. Then, Zeta will turn a little more to the east before making its second landfall. Right now, most models are showing southeastern Louisiana as its main target sometime late Wednesday night. Cocodrie, a small coastal town south of Houma, is the most likely area of impact, but the cone of uncertainty includes the central Louisiana coastline all the way to the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

Forecasters believe Zeta will be no stronger than a Category one at landfall, however, a stronger Category two is not out of the question. So, the usual suspects such as damaging winds, storm surge, and flooding rains will be the main concerns from this storm. Very little impact from the storm is expected in Deep East Texas.

We are now six letters deep into the Greek alphabet, which means we have had 27 named storms so far this year. Hurricane season isn't over until the end of November. The next storms would be named Eta, Theta, Iota, Kappa, Lambda and Mu. I really don't want to make it to a Tropical Storm or Hurricane Mu. I don't think I could say that storm without chuckling.