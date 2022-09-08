Here are My Picks for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season Kicking Off Tonight
The 2022 - 2023 NFL kicks off tonight (Thursday, September 8) with a fantastic matchup between the Buffalo Bills and defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations this season as does every other NFL team, including the Texas teams, Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.
Dallas Cowboys
For the Dallas Cowboys, they have the makings of a Super Bowl caliber team, at least on paper. What's been lacking is just simple execution. This year's team feels a little different. It feels a little better. It feels like it will be a good season. I don't think they'll make it to the Super Bowl this season but I don't think we'll see the playoff debacle of last year. I'm thinking NFC Championship game is where the Cowboys will get this season.
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have a lot to prove and a lot of players looking to prove themselves. Now that the ultimate distraction, Deshaun Watson, is gone, this team can finally start improving. Big Sandy native Lovie Smith is leading the Texans this season and will bring some discipline that's been missing. The Texans may go 6-10 this year but we'll see a team with heart and determination and that will lead to more wins in the future.
My Picks for NFL Week 1:
Thursday, September 8
- Bills at Rams - Bills
Sunday, September 11
- Saints at Falcons - Saints
- 49ers at Bears - 49ers
- Steelers at Bengals - Bengals
- Eagles at Lions - Lions
- Patriots at Dolphins - Patriots
- Ravens at Jets - Ravens
- Jaguars at Commanders - Commanders
- Browns at Panthers - Panthers
- Colts at Texans - Colts
- Giants at Titans - Titans
- Packers at Vikings - Packers
- Chiefs at Cardinals - Chiefs
- Raiders at Chargers - Raiders
- Buccaneers at Cowboys - Buccaneers
Monday, September 12
- Broncos at Seahawks - Broncos
Bye: None
Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.