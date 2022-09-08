Here are My Picks for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season Kicking Off Tonight

The 2022 - 2023 NFL kicks off tonight (Thursday, September 8) with a fantastic matchup between the Buffalo Bills and defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations this season as does every other NFL team, including the Texas teams, Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

Dallas Cowboys

For the Dallas Cowboys, they have the makings of a Super Bowl caliber team, at least on paper. What's been lacking is just simple execution. This year's team feels a little different. It feels a little better. It feels like it will be a good season. I don't think they'll make it to the Super Bowl this season but I don't think we'll see the playoff debacle of last year. I'm thinking NFC Championship game is where the Cowboys will get this season.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have a lot to prove and a lot of players looking to prove themselves. Now that the ultimate distraction, Deshaun Watson, is gone, this team can finally start improving. Big Sandy native Lovie Smith is leading the Texans this season and will bring some discipline that's been missing. The Texans may go 6-10 this year but we'll see a team with heart and determination and that will lead to more wins in the future.

My Picks for NFL Week 1:

Thursday, September 8

Bills at Rams - Bills

Sunday, September 11

Saints at Falcons - Saints

49ers at Bears - 49ers

Steelers at Bengals - Bengals

Eagles at Lions - Lions

Patriots at Dolphins - Patriots

Ravens at Jets - Ravens

Jaguars at Commanders - Commanders

Browns at Panthers - Panthers

Colts at Texans - Colts

Giants at Titans - Titans

Packers at Vikings - Packers

Chiefs at Cardinals - Chiefs

Raiders at Chargers - Raiders

Buccaneers at Cowboys - Buccaneers

Monday, September 12

Broncos at Seahawks - Broncos

Bye: None

Nothing is up for grabs but bragging rights if you can out pick me. Make 'em and let's have some fun.

