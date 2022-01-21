Lineup Announced For 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler, TX

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by i20 Dodge and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, has released its lineup for the 2022 event … and this one's special, y'all.

Robert Earl Keen, who is among our generation's best storytellers, and who is credited by so many with giving Texas and Red Dirt artists the road map for touring in Texas, will soon be turning his in.

Last week REK announced that he’ll be retiring from touring later this year, but not before one more stop here in Tyler, TX, to headline our 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival on Saturday, May 7th. He’ll be joined by Texas Country stalwart Wade Bowen, fast rising stars Kolby Cooper, and Pecos & The Rooftops, plus Kylie Frey and William Beckmann.

Yup, you counted correctly. six bands. Our biggest lineup to date.

In addition the festival will feature several of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints that will showcase their smoked meats to attendees. Stay tuned as we will be announcing all of our joints soon.

Your 2022 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Lineup:

From "Sonora's Death Row," to "The Road Goes on Forever (and the Party Never Ends)," hearing Texas Cowboy Hall of Famer Robert Earl Keen just speak is almost as hypnotizing as hearing him sing. And we are beyond honored to be able to bring him to the brick streets for the final show of his storied career here in East Texas.

Wade Bowen has has been a mainstay in the Texas/Red Dirt scene for two decades. Between his solo projects and many collaborative endeavors with Randy Rogers he has become a fan favorite across our area and beyond.

Wielding a knack for direct, poetic songwriting that never panders, Bowen matches his gravel-road growl to an organic sound spanning the whole of Texas, tapping both country and rock influences. A dozen albums have shown his sonic diversity – including six studio sets, two live collections, a gospel album and an ongoing series of buddy-country hits with fellow Texan, Randy Rogers.

We are proud to be bring Wade Bowen back to the brick streets. His new EP, Where Phones Don't Work, is out now.

At just 22-years-old, Kolby Cooper has his sights on becoming the future of the Texas Music scene. This young man, who is from just up the road in Anderson County, moved his young family to Tyler last year, and has been writing rip your heart bangers since high school. Since his debut on Radio Texas, LIVE! just three years ago, his streaming numbers have gone through the roof; from 700k in 2019, to 120 million plus in 2022.

Sometimes a song comes out of nowhere to become a smash hit. Released back in April of 2019, "This Damn Song" was Pecos & The Rooftops' first song, and to say it's become a viral hit is no exaggeration. The song is approaching 60 million streams on Spotify, and three years after its release it is still being streamed around 70k times per day. Their latest release "Last Night's Lashes" is picking up steam online and on radio.

You may recognize Kylie Frey from your television. The Louisiana high school rodeo queen was featured on the inaugural season of USA Network’s “Real Country” as a member of Team Shania. Over the years Frey has also found solo success on Texas radio with several hits including “One Night in Tulsa,” "Ain't Enough Beer," and "Spur of the Moment," and along the way released songs with both Randy Rogers and Randy Houser.

William Beckmann first caught our attention with his ear-bending "Bourbon Whiskey," last year. This amazing talent, who was raised on the Mexican border in the town of Del Rio, Texas, has an incredible future ahead of him. The 25-year-old crooner could be described as a hybrid blend of Traditional Country and Americana. And as you might expect from someone who grew up in Del Rio, in addition to country music, Beckmann was exposed to and developed a fondness for a variety of Latin music which he expertly weaves into his live shows -- to the delight of fans.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival has sold out in each year of existence, and we are expecting to sell out once again, so don't wait to get your tickets to this years event.

This years festival will be on Saturday May, 7th. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Friday, Feb. 11, at reddirtbbqfest.com. For 2022 VIP tickets are $175, General Admission tickets (which include access to all the barbecue and the concert) are $85 and Concert-Only tickets are $60. These are all before sales tax and Eventbrite's processing fees.

We can't wait to see all of you back out on the brick streets of Tyler, TX, this May.

