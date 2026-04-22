(Tyler, Texas) - Every spring since 2014, we have hosted the biggest party in East Texas. It's a party full of great vendors, cold beer, the best barbecue in the state, live music and you. This party is called the Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest.

For years we packed the brick streets of downtown Tyler with music from Cody Johnson, Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Wade Bowen, Shane Smith and the Saints, Turnpike Troubadours and many, many more. For 2026, we're at our new location at The Park of East Texas with a stacked lineup that includes one the hottest acts in not only Texas music, but country music as a whole, and a legendary artist from Texas who's been entertaining us for decades. Now is the time to get your tickets while you still can.

2026 Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest

The best way to enjoy the Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest is to be a VIP ticket holder. Your VIP ticket gets you in before anyone else at noon. You'll get the first shot to sample 17 of the best barbecue joints in Texas, including several from right here in East Texas.

Once the music starts, you'll be the closest to the action on stage. You'll have your own VIP bar. We'll even throw in a free t-shirt and two free drinks.

READ MORE: Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest Barbecue Joints

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Lineup for the 2026 Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest

This year's lineup is one of the best...

Hudson Westbrook

Aaron Watson

Tracy Byrd

Southall

Bottomland

Parker Ryan

You're VIP ticket gets you up close and personal with each artist the whole day. Right now is the perfect time to get your VIP ticket before the price goes up on May 4th.

Choctaw Casino Resort Grant Choctaw Casino Resort Grant loading...

READ MORE: 2026 Red Dirt BBQ and Music Fest Lineup

Red Dirt BBQ '25 Gallery: Only The Joints, Fans, & Vendors Photos We've got hundreds of great photos this year. If you see a pic you like, download and share it on your socials for free. Please give proper credit and tag Jamie Good Studios (@JamieGoodeStudios).